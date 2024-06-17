Though Glanville allegedly commanded Steel to start onJune 14, Fox 5 allegedly reports that Steel was successfully granted an emergency bond by the Georgia Supreme Court and will allegedly stay out of court. Steel also applied for an alleged appeal, which is still allegedly pending. Steel was allegedly held in contempt due to an alleged conversation between Glanville, alleged witness Kenneth Copeland and prosecutors.

Copeland was supposed to testify that Thug had allegedly rented a car with the alleged intent to murder Donovan ‘Peanut’ Thomas, allegedly claimed to be a member of an alleged rival gang. But Copeland was allegedly held in contempt on June 7 for allegedly refusing to testify, despite allegedly being granted immunity.

Steel allegedly knew about an alleged meeting that had allegedly taken place that Monday morning and he allegedly went on to suggest that Copeland may have allegedly been intimidated or coerced ahead of taking the stand on Monday. When asked to reveal who Steel heard the conversation from, Steel allegedly refused to tell Glanville, by allegedly arguing that he should have been involved in the alleged conversation.

Glanville allegedly did not deny that a meeting had taken place and apparently said there was “nothing that was improper” about the conversation that took place. Rather, he was alleged to be unhappy that the conversation had been leaked, as he apparently considered it a “violation of the sacrosanctness of the court’s chambers and an ex parte conversation.”

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the conversation became increasingly hostile, until Glanville allegedly held Steel in contempt and ordered him to be taken into custody. Steel then allegedly called for a mistrial, by saying: “You are removing me against his will, my will, and you’re taking away [Williams’] right to counsel.”

Glanville eventually allowed Steel back into court, on the condition that he revealed his source by 5pm, or else his contempt charge would still stand. Steel did not reveal the source.