Childish Gambino Joins Forces With Amaarae & Jorja Smith For New Single “In The Night”

Cait Stoddard July 16th, 2024 - 1:35 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to pitchfork.com, Childish Gambino has teamed up with Amaarae and Jorja Smith for the new song, “In the Night,” which is the latest from Donald Glover’s new album, Bando Stone & the New World, billed as Gambino’s last. As a whole, “In the Night” is a fabulous ditty due to how the catchy pop dance beat shakes the background with a catchy musical vibe while the vocal performances serenades the ears with bittersweet harmony.

Bando Stone & the New World is due out Friday, July 19 through RCA. Amaarae is fresh off releasing Roses Are Red, Tears Are Blue, which an expansion of her 2023 LP, Fountain Baby. Smith released her second album, Falling or Flying, last October.

