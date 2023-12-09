Rina Sawayama Shares New Single “Flavour Of The Month” & Updated Version Of “Imagining” Featuring Amaarae

Home News Nyah Hamilton December 9th, 2023 - 5:52 PM

Rina Sawayama is keep her adoring fans fed. She has released a new edition of her album ”Hold The Girl,” track list down below. She has not only shared a new single titled “Flavour of The Month” and an updated verison of “Imagining” featuring Amaarae.

According to Sterogum, “Today — after making her acting debut in John Wick: Chapter 4 earlier this year and collaborating with Empress Of for “Kiss Me” — she’s back with the bonus edition of her sophomore album. It features the new song “Flavour of the Month” and an updated version of “Imagining” with Ghanaian-American artist Amaarae.”

The new single is definitely a new femme fatale classic song. With a ceratin taste of Sawayama’s touch on the track it gives 2000’s main female character. Listen here.

The updated verison of “Imagining” featuring Amaarae reached new bounds with singer Amaarae on the track. Her voicals matched with Sawayama not added but embellished the message in the original track.

According to press release, “In September, Rina shared the physical re-issue of Hold The Girl following her reimagined tour design for Hold The Girl: Reloaded, which pointed to Rina’s intent to provide a more intimate understanding of her creative process and unique point of view during the creation of the album. After redesigning her entire show with completely new performance looks, she was able to articulate a greater narrative with a simpler set design, using set pieces in multiple ways and providing a playful and interactive experience. The North American leg of the tour included festival appearances at Governor’s Ball, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Life is Beautiful, Portola Music Festival, and Austin City Limits.” Read more about Rina Sawayama here.

Hold The Girl (Bonus Edition) Track List