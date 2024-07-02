Donald Glover Announces Final Childish Gambino Album Bando Stone & The New World For July 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Lithonia”

Home News Collin Herron July 2nd, 2024 - 2:53 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Childish Gambino has unveiled his new song, “Lithonia,” the first single from his new album, Bando Stone & The New World, which is set for release on July 19th via RCA Records. The album doubles as the soundtrack to his upcoming film of the same name. The multi-hyphenate talent is pulling triple duty for the upcoming movie event — in addition to developing the soundtrack, he stars in the film under his given name Donald Glover. If that wasn’t enough responsibility, he also directed Bando Stone, working off a script written by Evi Wilder. On consequence.net, Gambino indicated that his 2024 releases would be the last to come from the musical alter ego. To celebrate, he’ll be setting out on a tour kicking off in August; the trek runs all the way through February 2025. Recently, Glover starred in the television reimagining of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, which we named one of the best TV shows of 2024 so far. He was also confirmed to be returning for the long-awaited Community movie, which is expected to film this year.

He will also be performing music at the Wells Fargo Center on August 21st.