Childish Gambino Debuts New Album Bando Stone & The New World At Intimate Listening Party Featuring Khruangbin, Jorja Smith, Steve Lacy & More

Donald Glover’s final album as Childish Gambino, Bando Stone & The New World, will be released later this month on July 19. After releasing “Lithonia” last week, Glover held a listening part on Manhattan’s Little Island.

The listening party had a small intimate audience full of Glover’s supporters. Glover played them a handful of tracks from Bando Stone & The New World, and those fans shared on Reddit that the album features multiple other artists including Steve Lacy, Fousheé, Flo Milli, Khruangbin, Amaarae, Kamasi Washington, Yeat, Jorja Smith, and Chloe Bailey. Fans continued to share that Glover’s young son even features on the album. Glover did not play every song from the upcoming album, we will have to wait for some to be heard when the album is officially released.

At the event, Glover performed his tracks “Survive” and “Lithonia” live, with accompaniment from Lacy and Fousheé. Stereogum reports that Glover also debuted music videos from his recent release Atavista at the intimate event.

The “Human Sacrifice” music video, premiered at Glover’s event:

CHILDISH GAMBINO, STEVE LACY, AND FOUSHEE PERFORMING A NEW SONG pic.twitter.com/FNX6QvOfMI — Annabelle! (@annabelle816) July 7, 2024

Photo Credits: Sharon Alagna