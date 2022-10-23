Sammy Hagar & The Circle Unveil Music Video For “Father Time”

Home News Bailey DeSchutter October 23rd, 2022 - 2:35 PM

Classic rock artist Sammy Hagar has released a new music video for the song “Father Time.” The song comes from the new album Crazy Times that Hagar created with the The Circle. “Father Time” is a song with a heavy personal significance to Hagar. Hagar talks about the song in an interview with Blabbermouth, stating “When I first wrote ‘Father Time,” I kept it from everyone because it was so personal that I’d get too choked up to actually sing it. I wrote it just after turning 70 while I was at our then-home in Maui. That house was my sanctuary in the middle of the jungle, overlooking the ocean – it was just paradise. The words “Father Time’s over there looking over my shoulder” just kept going through my head, so I picked up my guitar and the rest of the song just came spilling out. I turned on my iPhone and recorded it. I cried my eyes out after I wrote and played it back. It’s probably the most personal song that I’ve ever written and now, after just turning 75, I’m finally ready to release it.” The song certainly is an emotional tribute to the major events in Hagar’s life and maintains Hagar’s classic sound that he has cultivated.

The music video gives a glance into Hagar’s life with a slideshow showing off his personal photos in-between Hagar and The Circle performing the song.

The release of Father Time follows the release of another song from Crazy Times, “Funky Feng Shu.”

