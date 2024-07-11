Will Butler + Sister Squares Share Anthemic New Single “Burn It Away”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 11th, 2024 - 1:47 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Will Butler and his band Sister Squares released a self titled album last year and now, the group has followed the album with the new single, “Burn It Away,” which is an anthemic synth pop track. While talking about the track, Butler says: “I wanted to make an open-hearted song about destroying the world, about despair in the face of trying your best to find hope.”

The artist adds: “There’s a lyric that got cut about thinking you see the sun rise but it’s just the forest fires burning over the horizon. But I think music is intrinsically hopeful—always implicitly arguing in favor of creation—so maybe the song balances itself out.”

On another note, Butler has also been busy with Stereophonic, which is the play he wrote the music for that is on Broadway through January 5. The artist was nominated for Best Original Score for his work, which he lost to Shaina Taub for Suffs. But Stereophonic did take home five Tonys, making it the year’s most decorated production.