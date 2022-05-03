Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Talks About Will Butler Leaving The Band And His Stand On Greg Abbott

Home News Noah Janowski May 3rd, 2022 - 4:29 PM

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler, a native of Houston, Texas, discussed his stance on Texas Governor Greg Abbott in a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. Butler discussed how his dislike of the Texas Governor inspired one of the band’s recent singles, “The Lightning II.”

“You want to talk about some Biblical sh**? Just to find a better life for your family, imagine what it would take, the bravery, and then to be met by… I don’t know. The Governor of Texas can honestly… I don’t hate a lot of people. I hate that motherf******. I don’t even believe in hell, but if there’s a hell, that motherf*****’s going there. Just to meet people with the absolute absence of compassion, these pretend Christian, fake f******* Christians, he should be ashamed of himself,” Butler said.

Later in the interview, Butler also discussed his brother, Will, recently departing from the band. Will Butler announced his departure from Arcade Fire in March.

“I love Will… He’s my only brother and he’s always had interests that transcend music. I think that he sort of followed his big brother into this band. It was his first job. He’s got three young children, and [my wife] Regine and I are able to bring our child on the road. But I think that if I wasn’t, there’s things way more important than music,” Butler told Lowe.

Butler’s interview with Lowe aired today on Apple Music 1, which comes as the band is set to release their seventh studio album, WE, this Friday, May 6th. This Saturday, Arcade Fire will join Saturday Night Live’s five-timers club as they will perform on the show for the fifth time in the band’s career, which will be hosted by actor Benedict Cumberbatch. Their latest single, “Unconditional Love I (Lookout Kid),” was released in April.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna