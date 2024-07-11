Caliban Share Energetic New Single & Video “I Was A Happy Kid Once”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 11th, 2024 - 2:58 PM

German metalcore band Caliban has shared their a brand new song and video “I Was A Happy Kid Once” and the band has announced that Iain Duncan is their newest member: “We are excited to announce that Iain Duncan has joined Caliban as our new bassist and clean vocalist. Iain’s incredible talent and fresh energy mark a thrilling new chapter for the band.” said the band.

The groups adds: “With Iain on board, we are diving into new material set for release over the next months. We are particularly excited to share our single, ‘I Was A Happy Kid Once.’ This track embodies the new direction we’re taking and showcases the dynamic contributions Iain brings to our sound. Thank you for your continued support. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready for an incredible year ahead!

Fans will be able to catch the new lineup on a handful of selected European festivals before Caliban will be touring with As I Lay Dying, Decapitated and Left To Suffer in Europe on November and December.