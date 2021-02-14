Caliban Announces New Album Zeitgeister Re-Recording Older Songs in German for May 2021 Release

Home News Anna Scott February 14th, 2021 - 11:37 AM

German metalcore group Caliban have announced the upcoming release of a new album, Zeitgeister, set for release on May 14. The album will feature mostly re-releases of previous songs, except this time, all in their native German. This will be Caliban’s 12th studio album.

While Zeitgeister will contain mainly re-releases, the album will see a new track, “nICHts.” No new music has been released from the band yet. The German hardcore metal act made their way onto the metalcore scene with the 1999 LP, A Small Boy and a Grey Heaven, and have since released ten more studio albums, with an ever-changing sound and style.

The band has seen mainly English releases, but soon realized that German fit their metalcore style seamlessly. However, translating their songs turned out to be a difficult feat. Vocalist Andreas Dörner explained, “It turned out to be surprisingly tricky. While I feel more at home with my native German it made it a lot more complicated, as I had more options to phrase something.”

Guitarist and main songwriter Marc Görtz shared a similar sentiment, “It wasn’t an easy decision, but once we allowed us to make them as different from the originals as we felt it was needed it came fairly naturally.”

Fans and German metalcore listeners will be enthused to hear of the Essen, Germany band Caliban’s release of Zeitgeister, which will be out from May 14.

Zeitgeister track list:

1. “Trauma” (feat. Matthi from Nasty, originally “Arena Of Concealment”)

2. “Herz” (originally “I Will Never Let You Down”)

3. “Ausbruch nach Innen” (originally “Tyranny Of Small Misery”)

4. “Feuer, zieh’ mit mir” (originally “Between The Worlds”

5. “Nichts ist für immer” (originally “All I Gave”)

6. “Intoleranz” (originally “Intolerance”)

7. “Mein Inferno” (originally “My Little Secret”)

8. “nICHts”