Caliban Releases New Song And Video “VirUS” Featuring Heaven Shall Burn’s Marcus Bischoff

German metalcore band Caliban released the new song “Virus” feat. Marcus Bischoff of Heaven Shall Burn today via Century Media Records. The song is a strong political message in the form of a spitfire, authentic track that leaves you wanting more.

In the COVID-19 pandemic era, the surface level of the song’s title may invoke certain connotations. But Caliban’s “Virus” is not a direct commentary on the current global health crisis. Instead, Caliban vocalist, Andreas Dörner revealed that “It’s not about a real virus like COVID, but about ideas planted in our heads that spread like one and eat us from the inside out. Moreover, it is a concentrated charge of more than 20 years of friendship, a real metal mixture that will wreck your neck.”

The track’s music video starts with a strong disclaimer that sheds light on precisely what Dörner meant. It reads “DISCLAIMER: We are strongly against any kind of fascism, racism, oppressive or authoritarian let alone Nazi ideologies in any way.” It’s clear from this that Caliban clearly intended the song’s title to refer to the damaging ideologies that can spread like a virus, rather than any physical virus.

Another clear indication of the song’s meaning is the capitalization of the word. “VirUS,” with the last two letters indicating the United States. The song is a clear, apt, political message about the rapid rise of Neo-Nazi and white nationalist groups in the U.S. over the last two decades. It goes without saying that Caliban’s message is an important one, and given the current political climate, it’s one that needs to be heard, especially while authoritarian leader Putin pushing the invasion of Ukraine.

The video itself is a powerful visual representation of this message, where we see the musicians dressed in Nazi garb, including the swastika insignia armband.

You can order the album here, and check out “VirUS” below.

DYSTOPIA RELEASE TOUR 2022

Special Guest: Neverland In Ashes

21.04.22 Bendorf – Stadthalle

22.04.22 Jena – F-Haus

23.04.22 Essen – Turock

24.04.22 Karlsruhe – Stadtmitte