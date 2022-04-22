Caliban Debut Dynamic New Music Video For “Alien”

Home News Federico Cardenas April 22nd, 2022 - 9:05 PM

German Metalcore act Caliban have released a new music video for their track “Alien.” The release of the new music video comes alongside the release of the band’s newest album Dystopia, both of which dropped April 22.

The video for “Alien,” directed by Mirko Witzki and produced by Witzki Visions, finds the metal band performing inside what appears to be a futuristic prison. Throughout the video we see imagery relating to people losing their individuality, including QR codes stamped throughout the visual, and the repetitive white uniforms of the prisoners. Eventually, in what appears as an act of defiance, we see the band’s frontman Andreas Dörner tear off his uniform, symbolizing his freedom.

The symbolic and interesting video for the new track reflects its lyrical content, which has a similar air of contemplation and self searching. Throughout the dynamic track, we hear Andreas Dörner sing and scream “I am an alien, I wander alone into the unknown, I am an alien, I’m coming home wherever I go.” Dorner goes on to ask himself “Where do you belong?” and goes on to answer his own question, growling “You belong to no one!”

Describing the purpose of the track, Theprp quotes the band as explaining that “This track goes out to everyone. Because everyone is special. Sometimes we’re getting lost on our way and feel like strangers, but also feel home everywhere we are.” The band concludes by offering their own advice to everyone, saying that people “shouldn’t be afraid to explore the unknown.” Watch the music video for “Alien” below.

Caliban’s Dystopia is the metalcore band’s thirteenth studio album, following their 2018 album Elements. “Alien” is the fourth music video that Caliban has released from Dystopia. The musicians have previously released music videos for their singles “VirUS,” “Ascent of the Blessed” and the album’s title track “Dystopia.”