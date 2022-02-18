Caliban Debut Intense New Video For Title Track From Upcoming Album Dystopia

Home News Federico Cardenas February 18th, 2022 - 9:18 PM

The German Metalcore band Caliban have released a new single and music video titled “Dystopia.” The single, which features Christoph Wieczorek of Annisokay as a guest vocalist, is the title track for the group’s upcoming album, Dystopia, which has been scheduled to release April 22.

From the very first, explosive riff that the metal band present us in “Dystopia” anyone can recognize the highly brutal and dark tone and style the group intends to present in this single and album. Throughout the track, we hear the metalcore band transition between various different speeds, tones, and levels of intensity. These include instantaneous transitions between the beautiful melodic clean chorus sung by guest vocalist Christoph Wieczorek and ruthless sounds of blast beats and breakdowns. The varied and incredibly powerful sounds present in this new single provide much reason for fans to have high hopes for the group’s upcoming project.

Watch the music video for “Dystopia” via YouTube below.

When discussing the creation of the forthcoming album in a statement, the German group explain that the project was largely created by each musician working in isolation, with ideas being passed from member to member through the internet. In spite of this, the group states that “the anxiety and angst they were all feeling came through. Hence the opening line of the album title track and war-cry: ‘Welcome Dystopia – Come show me who you are!'” The themes of the album relate to the fakeness of the world, the harms of technology, as well as hopefulness in spite of these problems.

This latest track follows the release of the band’s previous single from Dystopia, “Ascent of the Blessed.”