Tim Commerford Says He Is Unaware If Rage Against The Machine Broke Up: “I’m The Bass Player”

Home News James Reed February 23rd, 2024 - 1:35 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Rage Against the Machine bassist Tim Commerford is unsure about the band’s current status, after drummer Brad Wilk suggested they had split up. At the start of January, Wilk posted a statement on Instagram that may have confirmed that the band had ended for good.

“I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour dates for all the cancelled RATM shows,” he wrote. “So, while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future… I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again.”

Now, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Commerford stated that he is unsure about the current status of the band. “I don’t know. I don’t get involved in that,” he said. “I’m the bass player. I just wait for someone to tell me what to do. Brad said what he said, but he’s one step above me. He’s in the No. 3 spot. I am the low man on the totem pole. That’s all I can tell you. I’m the bass player. The bass players always are the last people to find out about shit like that.”

Neither Zack de la Rocha nor Tom Morello have confirmed the status of the band since Wilk’s post. Rage Against the Machine’s most recent dates would have been the North American leg of their ‘Public Service Announcement Tour’ in February 2023, but the band cancelled the shows after de la Rocha injured his achilles tendon during a 2022 show.

In November 2023, Morello attended the annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony alone, accepting Rage Against the Machine’s induction into the Hall on their behalf.