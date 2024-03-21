Billy Morrison Teams Up With Ozzy Osbourne For Collaborative New Single “Crack Cocaine”

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 21st, 2024 - 1:51 PM

Guitarists, Billy Morrison and Steve Stevens have teamed up with Ozzy Osbourne in their new song, “Crack Cocaine”. This track comes from Morrison’s upcoming album, The Morrison Project, set to be released on April 19th.

The song begins with a bluesy riff and is almost immediately met with heavy drums and guitars matching the energy. Osbourne’s vocals meld with the guitars in a way that seems impossibly great. Pinch harmonics and deep chugs take the lead on the guitar portion of the song. The drums are playing a simple beat that is paired with intense fills throughout “Crack Cocaine”. At the end half of the song, listeners are greeted with an epic breakdown with rapid drums and an exciting guitar solo.

The lyrics are simple and short, comparing love to the drug cocaine. Ozzy sings, “Loving you is driving me insane / I put you down and pick you up again / Like crack cocaine”. The love being felt between these two individuals is so ravenous and intense, it’s addictive. This type of love is life-altering as is the drug crack cocaine.

“Crack Cocaine” is a hype and exciting song and an excellent display of musicianship from the trio of artists. Listen to the song below.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford