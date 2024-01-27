Ozzy Osbourne Planning Two Final Shows In Birmingham As Proper Goodbye To Fans

Home News Jordan Rizo January 27th, 2024 - 2:51 PM

Sparking the emotions of his fans, Ozzy Osbourne is wrapping up his involvement in the industry. According to Loudwire, Osbourne’s longtime wife and his manager, Sharon, has recently publicly announced that the English musician is planning to say “goodbye” to his fans.

The source mentions how Sharon made the announcement “while onstage in London on Sunday (Jan. 21) as part of her “Cut The Crap” speaking tour.” In that moment, the musician’s wife took the opportunity to share how Osbourne was planning on making a “comeback” in two live final shows in Birmingham as a way to properly say goodbye to his fans. Although this news surely saddens some fans and brings a melancholy feeling, it may not come as such a surprise to people. For instance, Loudwire shares how Ozzy has struggled with health issues in the past, and that it interrupted his ability to perform. With that being said, his decision to retire and say his final goodbye could be the best thing for his health and well-being, although it is still a very saddening reality for many people that admire him and his music.

Change and endings are never easy, and quite uncomfortable and scary for many people. Nevertheless, without change, there would be no space for growth or new opportunities. Despite the disheartening emotions some fans may get from saying goodbye to the iconic musician, they can also be excited for the new thighs that will come into Osbourne’s life, and they can rest easy knowing that his music will live on forever.