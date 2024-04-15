Anthrax Reunites With Dan Lilker For First Show In 40 Years, Play “Deathrider” For First Time Since 2014

Home News James Reed April 15th, 2024 - 2:37 PM

Photographer Credit: Boston Schulz

Anthrax played their first show with original bassist Dan Lilker in 40 years on April 13 in Mexico City.

Lilker is filling in on Anthrax’s South American tour and Spring 2024 US festival dates for Frank Bello, who is sitting out the shows due to “personal reasons.” The band kicked of the itinerary in Mexico City at MXMF The Metal Fest, running through a 12-song set that leaned heavily on Anthrax’s most popular songs.

Lilker co-founded Anthrax in 1981 as the band’s original bassist and occasional guitarist. He co-wrote and performed on Anthrax’s 1984 debut Fistful of Metal before parting ways with Scott Ian and company. Two songs from that album were played in Mexico City: “Metal Thrashing Mad” and “Deathrider” (marking the first performance of the latter since 2014).

Anthrax will play at festivals in South America throughout the remainder of April. From there, the band is slated to play the Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals in the fall, as well as a UK/European tour with Kreator and Testament beginning in late November.

As of now, Bello will be on board for the fall dates.