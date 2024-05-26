Mr. Bungle Announce New Quote Unquote 1991-1999 Boxset Featuring Two Previously Unreleased Songs

Home News Kayleigh Lycans May 26th, 2024 - 2:31 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Mr. Bungle have announced a new record boxset featuring their 1991-1999 albums Mr. Bungle, Disco Volante and California, set to release on July 19, 2024. Each record comes with a 2LP Gatefold and packaged in metallic foil. Moreover, Mr. Bungle is releasing new merchandise, featuring an exclusive yellow variant of their classic logo shirt.

The boxset features hits like “Quote Unquote,” “Carousel,” “Pink Cigarette,” “Retrovertigo” and many others. Additionally, previously unreleased singles such as “Mind Emissions” (on Disco Volante) and “Gnosterces” (on California).

Currently on tour this June, Mr. Bungle has been recently recognized for a number of live performances, as well as controversies. With live performances of Tomahawk’s “God Hates A Coward” with Duane Denison, Sepultura’s “Territory” with Max Cavalera and cover Olivia Newton-John’s Grease ballad “Hopelessly Devoted To You.” Mr. Bungle has not lost steam after saxophonist, Theobald “Theo” Lengyel got arrested in alleged connection with girlfriend’s murder, Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani. Lengyel was a founder of the band and originally played on the Mr. Bungle and Disco Volante albums, though was absent in the 2020 reunions and releases.

These vinyl’s are the original recordings and alternative archive takes, mastered by Scott Hull, founder of the alternative band Pig Destroyer.

Mr. Bungle

“Quote Unquote” “Slowly Growing Deaf” “Squeeze Me Macaroni” “Carousel” “Egg” “Stubb (A Dub)” “My Ass Is on Fire” “The Girls of Porn” “Love Is a Fist” “Dead Goon”

Disco Volante

“Everyone I Went to High School with Is Dead” “Chemical Marriage” “Carry Stress in The Jaw” “Mind Emissions (Previously Unreleased)” “Desert Search for Techno Allah” “Violenza Domestica” “After School Special” “Phlegmatics” “Ma Meeshka Mow Skowz” “The Bends” “Backstrokin’” “Platypus” “Merry Go Bye Bye”

California

“Sweet Charity” “None Of Them Knew They Were Robots” “Retrovertigo” “The Air Conditioned Nightmare” “Ars Moriendi” “Pink Cigarette” “Golem Ii: The Bionic Vapour Boy” “The Holy Filament” “Vanity Fair” “Goodbye Sober Day” “Gnosterces (Previously Unreleased)”