Kanye West Investigated For Battery After Allegedly Punching Man In The Face

According to NME, Kanye West has been accused of allegedly punching a man in the face after claiming he allegedly “sexually assaulted” the his wife Bianca Censori in Los Angeles. TMZ, has reported that the unnamed man alleges that West allegedly hit him during a night out on April 16 after he had allegedly “pushed or grabbed” Censori, although it is not believed that treatment was required for any alleged injuries.

The Los Angeles Police Department are currently investigating the alleged situation, after the man named West in his police report as his alleged attacker. In response to the allegations, a representative for West said: “’Grabbed’ is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted.”

West‘s representative continues with: “The assailant didn’t merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then be blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted.”

Censori, an Australian architect and model, is thought to have married West in a private ceremony in December 2022, although it is not thought that the couple filed for a marriage license.

Earlier this month, it was reported that one of West’s former employees sued him over alleged workplace violations, claiming that an alleged threat of physical violence on the rapper’s part.

