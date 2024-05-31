LCD Soundsystem Announces 8 Show Run At Shrine Expo Hall & Hollywood Palladium

Home News Bella Rothman May 31st, 2024 - 4:00 PM

The Brooklyn Rock Band LCD Soundsystem is taking their notorious residency show back to Los Angles with eight electric shows. This will be the band’s first time back performing in Los Angles in over five years.

The band will play eight shows in total this fall across two different locations. Beginning Halloween night and ending Nov. 3 will be the band’s first set of shows at the Shrine Expo Hall followed by four more shows back at the Hollywood Palladium Nov. 7 through 10.

Tickets for the show will become available Friday June 7 at 10 a.m. PT. American Express Card holders as well as artist pass will go on sale prior beginning June 4.

The residency experience put on by the band first started in New York City but has since expanded its way to other major cities such as Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and more. The show hasn’t made it ways back to LA since the bands five-night run at the Hollywood Palladium in 2017.

The shows are in keeping with the band getting back on the road in 2024. They are currently gearing up to head to Europe and the U.K. to perform 13 shows starting June 26. The rock group has already made its way through several stops in the U.S. this year such as Chicago, Minnesota, and Seattle

Pre-sale can be registered for here.

LA RESIDENCY DATES:

10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

11/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium