The Jesus & Mary Chain Shares Melodic New Single “Girl 71”

A new chapter in the history of one of the most influential bands around is firmly underway. After igniting anticipation for the March 22 release of their new album, Glasgow Eyes, with the singles “jamcod’ and ‘Chemical Animal,” The Jesus and Mary Chain now unveil their latest track “Girl 71” on Fuzz Club. Playing melodic, hook-laden power-pop with a gritty garage-rock edge, the song comes from the most instantly alluring extreme of The Jesus and Mary Chain’s sonic spectrum.

A song of redemption from self-loathing through others, “Girl 71” also delivers another enticing touch by contrasting Jim Reid’s distinctive drawling lead vocal with sweet backing harmonies courtesy of Rachel Conte. As with the rest of the Glasgow Eyes album, the song was produced by brothers Jim and WIlliam Reid at Mogwai’s Castle of Doom studio.

Anticipation for the album has already seen three vinyl formats sell-out but double colored vinyl and double black vinyl are still available, both of which feature artwork from William Reid. The album release has moved back slightly to March 22 due to a delay in vinyl production.