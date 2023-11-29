The Jesus And Mary Chain Announce New Album Glasgow Eyes For March 2024 Release, Share New Single & Video “Jamcod”

Home News Skyy Rincon November 29th, 2023 - 3:00 AM

Scottish rock band The Jesus and Mary Chain have returned with the announcement of their brand new album Glasgow Eyes which is set the arrive on March 8 next year via Fuzz Club. To offer fans a glimpse of what to expect from the new album, they have shared lead single “Jamcod.”

Speaking on the new album, lead singer Jim Reid offered, “Don’t expect ‘the Mary Chain goes jazz.’ People should expect a Jesus and Mary Chain record, and that’s certainly what Glasgow Eyes is. Our creative approach is remarkably the same as it was in 1984, just hit the studio and see what happens. We went in with a bunch of songs and let it take its course. There are no rules, you just do whatever it takes. And there’s a telepathy there – we are those weird not-quite twins that finish each other’s sentences.”

The Jesus and Mary Chain were included on the lineup for Substance music festival 2022 alongside Cabaret Voltaire’s Steven Mallinder and Boy Harsher. They were also featured on the 2022 installment of Levitation along with King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and The Black Angels. Phoebe Bridgers joined The Jesus and Mary Chain during their set at Glastonbury 2022 to perform the classic track “Just Like Honey” from 1985 debut album Psychocandy.

Glasgow Eyes Tracklist

1. Venal Joy

2. American Born

3. Mediterranean X Film

4. Jamcod

5. Discotheque

6. Pure Poor

7. The Eagles and The Beatles

8. Silver Strings

9. Chemical Animal

10. Second of June

11. Girl 71

12. Hey Lou Reid