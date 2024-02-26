The Jesus & Mary Chain Shares Dizzying New Video For “Girl 71”

Home News James Reed February 26th, 2024 - 2:35 PM

After the confirmation for the March 22nd release of their new album, Glasgow Eyes, with the singles “Jamcod” and “Chemical Animal”, The Jesus and Mary Chain now reveal their latest track, “Girl 71” via Fuzz Club. It features melodic explosive pop with edgy garage rock influences. “Girl 71” is the newest additions of The Jesus and Mary Chain’s sonic spectrum. It’s about redemption from impotent rage from others. “Girl 71” contrasts Jim Reid’s unique drawing lead vocal with sweet sounds from Rachel Conte.

The visuals for “Girl 71” are not for those with sensory overload or epilepsy; there are a lot of flashing lights. The lyrics tell a different tale. The protagonist of the song tells a girl that it doesn’t matter if they’re in a relationship. Despite having him as a partner, she has nothing. Despite their connection, they have nothing. They have wine, and they have nothing. Nothing lasts forever, and that’s ok. The song encourages minimalism by stating “give up what you need”.

The song becomes less depressing immediately by saying “Hey, we got something” and “I’ve got you, we got something”. So despite having nothing…they have something? It’s nice to see this switch from pessimism to optimism here. Everything lasts a day (at least). Reid admits that “I can’t get by without you now” and “we got what we need”. The song ends with him saying that for the rest of the song. It’s a brilliant reminder that tells the lister what they need and don’t need.