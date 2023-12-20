Julien Baker On Future Of Boygenius: “It’s Something We Can Revisit When We Feel Motivated To”

Home News Ryan Freund December 20th, 2023 - 11:05 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Boygenius has had one hell of a year, one of their accolades being named NME’s album of the year. Now Boygenius is opening up on the possibility of them making a new record. The possibility of them working on a new project is a surprise the band states. Members of the band Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker added to this by saying that after the release of their album, The Record was overwhelming due to the response.

Adding to why there are no immediate plans for a follow-up Baker says “I like having this band be something (…) more ephemeral (…)I like saving it as something sacred instead of feeling like I have to constantly grind on it.”. It’s important to note that before the formation of the band in 2018 each of the members had their solo careers.

Before the band, Baker had her career as an indie rock singer and guitarist. Dacus had a solo career as well releasing ‘No Burden’ back in 2016, her 2018 album ‘Historian’ and the 2021 record ‘Home Video’. Bridgers has also had a career separate from Boygenius as a member of the band Sloppy Jane, and working with artists such as Taylor Swift, Matty Healy, The National, MUNA, SZA, and Kid Cudi.

The band may not be gearing up for a new release anytime soon but for now, we can listen to their recently released EP from October titled The Rest– a four-song release that contained tracks NME described as “a magical coda to their mega year”.