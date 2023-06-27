The Armed Releases New Video For Latest Single “Sport of Form” Featuring Julien Baker and Iggy Pop

Home News Cait Stoddard June 27th, 2023 - 4:43 PM

According to pitchfork.com, hardcore punk band The Armed have announced their new album Perfect Saviors will be out on August 25 by Sargent House. Also the band has shared the song “Sport of Form,” which features vocals from Julien Baker and Iggy Pop stars as God in the music video.

As a whole, The Armed‘s latest song is lovely by how the light instrumentation sizzles the air with delicate noise while the passionate vocal performances serenades the ears with stunning melody. Also the music video is rather interesting because each scene tells a story of how serious life can be for some people.

In the following statement The Armed discuss the meaning behind their upcoming album.

“Too much information has made us dumb and confused. Too many ways to connect have inadvertently led to isolation. And too much expectation has forced everyone to become a celebrity. Predictable primal dangers have given way to newer social ones.”

The band adds: “And the result is a world that is confounding and terrifying—but ultimately still beautiful. We hope this record is exactly all of that, too. Perfect Saviors is our completely unironic, sincere effort to create the biggest, greatest rock album of the 21st century.”

Perfect Saviors Tracklist