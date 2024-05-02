Julien Baker Teams Up With Thomas Powers For New Single “Empty Voices”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 2nd, 2024 - 3:52 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to nme.com, Thomas Powers and Julien Baker have shared a collaborated new single “Empty Voices” and while talking about the track Powers said that the tune is “an expression of fatigue and indignation, being on the receiving end of a heated, anonymous digital altercation. At the same time, it’s easy to act hypocritically and become a participant in an exchange that leaves everyone feeling despondent.”

Powers adds: “Social media encourages impulsivity and rewards volatility: if it enrages, it engages. But often, the voices worth listening to are not the loudest – they are careful, measured, and contemplative.”

While mentioning Baker’s feature on the song, Powers says: “I’m incredibly honored to have Julien’s vocals and writing contributions on ‘Empty Voices’. We blasted through the recording and spend most of our studio time handing out, watching the sunset up on a hill in Echo Park.”

Powers has previously shared that Baker will appear on another track on the album, explaining how the collaboration came to be: “During the quiet of lockdown, I reached out to Julien, whom I had connected with years prior. It was an honor when she expressed interest in singing on ‘Empty Voices.’’

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin