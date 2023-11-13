Homesick Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Fucked Up, Narrow Head, Julie & More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 13th, 2023 - 1:19 PM

The Homesick Festival has announced their 2024 lineup that features the headlining acts Fucked Up, Narrow Head, Julie and more. The event will take place on February 2-3 at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco California. Tickets will be available on November 15 at 10 a.m. PST. For more information visit axs.com.

Also performing at the event are the acts Crushed, Dazy, Harms Way, Kumo 99, Light Asylum, Mspaint, Poison Run, Spelling, Superchuck, Upchuck, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, World Widem and Zulu.

With the hope of bringing the shadow people out of the darkness, Ceremony’s Anthony Anzaldo created Homesick and since January of 2018, the event has grown to be a staple and destination event with sold out installments in Petaluma, Berkeley and Pomona.

Over the years Homesick has been lucky enough to feature the likes and sounds of Ceremony, Snail Mail, Power Trip, Deafheaven, Mary Lattimore, Cold Cave, Joyce Manor, Drab Majesty, Lily’s, Black Marble, Gulch, Touché Amoré and many more artists from all magnificent communities of outsiders and beautiful subversives.