Kendrick Lamar Live Debuts “Not Like Us,” “Euphoria,” “Like That” & “6:16 In LA” During Surprise Kia Forum Show

June 19th, 2024 - 10:17 PM

A couple of weeks ago, rapper Kendrick Lamar quietly announced a special Juneteenth show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California dubbed ‘The Pop Out – Ken & Friends.” Lamar was joined by a star-studded cast of friends to deliver a hit-heavy set featuring the live debut of several Drake diss tracks. “Not Like Us,” “Euphoria,” “6:16 In LA” and the song that arguably kicked the beef into high gear, “Like That” were all included on the setlist with the former reportedly receiving several encore performances.

Among the onstage guest list were Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, ScHoolboy Q and Dr. Dre. The latter joined Lamar on a duet of “Still D.R.E,” a cover of 2Pac’s “California Love” and even stuck around to introduce the highly anticipated centerpiece of the evening, “Not Like Us” which XXL Magazine reported was performed 5 times. Jay Rock had joined Lamar on “Money Trees,” “WIN” and “King’s Dead” while ScHoolboy Q collaborated with Lamar on “Collard Greens” and “THat Part.”

KENDRICK LAMAR PERFORMING ” NOT LIKE US”WITH DR DRE INTRODUCING IT.😮‍💨🔥

pic.twitter.com/Orr68e6UNy — The Eminem Bible (@Shadyind) June 20, 2024

Kendrick Lamar performed “Not Like Us” FIVE TIMES at The Pop Out concert in LA. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/cxP5yurui9 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 20, 2024

Lamar’s latest album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers arrived back in May 2022.

Kendrick Lamar Setlist