Kendrick Lamar Announces New Album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers For Next Month

Home News Alison Alber April 18th, 2022 - 5:38 PM

It’s been five years since Kendrick Lamar released his critically acclaimed hit album Damn., since then fans have been waiting for a follow up album, well, the time has come. Today the rapper announced his upcoming new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which will be out next month, on May 13.

There are not many other details known about the album quite yet, since the announcement only featured a short note on his website, oklama.com, according to Pitchfork. You can check the note down below. The album will mark the last record Lamar will be releasing with his longtime record label Top Dawg Entertainment, as he announced in summer last year.

The album announcement comes two months after the rapper performed at this year’s Super Bowl Half Time Show with other rap legends like Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem and Mary J. Blige. The half-time show has since been celebrated by fans around the world, as well as critics and the media. The rapper also released multiple songs with rap star Baby Keem, such as the hit-single “Family Ties.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna