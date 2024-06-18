The Jesus and Mary Chain Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates With Psychedelic Furs

Home News Cait Stoddard June 18th, 2024 - 3:28 PM

The Jesus and Mary Chain has announced a fall 2024 co headline tour with Psychedelic Furs across North America, which will also feature special guest Frankie Rose on all dates. The tour will kick off in Philadelphia before stopping at Boston, Brooklyn, St. Paul, Denver, Reno and other cities. For tickets and more information visit here.

Jesus and Mary Chain’s new album, Glasgow Eyes, represents a remarkable achievement some 40 years into their career. Released in March by Fuzz Club, it debuted at number seven on the UK Official Album Chart and became the band’s highest charting and most highly acclaimed album since their classic Darklands set back in 1987.

The Jesus and Mary Chain Tour Dates

9/29 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

10/1 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

10/2 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theater

10/4 – New York, NY – The Beacon Theatre

10/5 – Brooklyn, NY – The Brooklyn Paramount

10/6 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

10/8 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center Music Hall

10/9 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theater

10/11 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theater

10/12 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre

10/13 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

10/16 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

10/17 – St. Paul, MN – The Palace

10/19 – Des Moines, IA – Val-Air Ballroom

10/20 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

10/22 – La Vista (Omaha), NE – The Astro

10/23 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

10/24 – Salina, KS – Stiefel Theatre

10/26 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

10/29 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

10/30 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

11/01 – Redding, CA – Redding Civic Auditorium

11/02 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

11/03 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort – Grand Theatre

11/06 – Riverside, CA – Fox Performing Arts Center

11/08 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

11/09 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater