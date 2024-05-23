The Jesus and Mary Chain Share Cinematic New Video For “Silver Strings”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 23rd, 2024 - 1:34 PM

Jesus and Mary Chain’s new album Glasgow Eyes represents a remarkable achievement some 40 years into their career. Released in March by Fuzz Club, it debuted at #7 on the UK Official Album Chart and became their highest charting and most highly acclaimed album since their classic Darklands set back in 1987.

Now ,The Jesus and Mary Chain keep Glasgow Eyes in the spotlight by sharing the new video for “Silver Strings.” It is a track which Pitchfork picked as the album’s best moment, “a lithe slice of nocturnal new wave that illustrates the benefits of favouring synths over six strings: It floats, unencumbered by earthly notions.” Meanwhile, MOJO stated that it “cast JAMC as the house band at a David Lynch sad disco – a role they were born into.”

The “Silver Strings” video features Izzy Glaudini from the Los Angeles band Automatic and was directed by Ambar Navarro (Weyes Blood, The Lemon Twigs.) The video was filmed in Los Angeles by Navarro and Max Flicks, and in Berlin by Carolina Romillo. Phenomenal demand for Glasgow Eyes has seen almost every physical format sold out already, leading to the release of a new blue vinyl format which is available to pre order HERE.