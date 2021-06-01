The Psychedelic Furs Announces Fall 2021 Made of Rain Tour Dates

Home News Leanne Rubinstein June 1st, 2021 - 7:50 PM

New wave band The Psychedelic Furs have announced the dates for their fall tour with plans to promote their album release from last year, Made of Rain, now that the pandemic restrictions are lifting. Most shows on the tour will feature former Spacehog frontman Royston Langston.

Initially announcing a November 13 show at the Apollo Theatre in NYC a few weeks ago, the band has now released dates for the rest of their shows. The tour will begin in the US with a performance at the Vogue in Indianapolis on September 15, followed by shows in Chicago, Milwaukee and Buffalo. The tour will then travel overseas to cities in the UK including Glascow, Liverpool and London before returning to the states for appearances in some Southern cities that include Austin, New Orleans and Orlando. The last leg of the tour travels back up the east coast through cities such as Charlotte, Atlantic City and Northampton before wrapping up at the Empire Live in Albany, NY on November 20.

Tickets for these shows go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. local time here, with some presales beginning earlier. Tickets for the Apollo Show are already available here.

The band released Made of Rain in May of 2020 with Cooking Vinyl, including singles such as “Don’t Believe,” “Come All Ye Faithful” and “Wrong Train.”

THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS – MADE OF RAIN TOUR 2021:

9/15 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

9/16 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

9/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

9/19 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

9/27 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

9/28 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

9/29 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3

10/01 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2

10/02 – Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy

10/03 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

10/05 – Cambridge, UK – Cambridge Junction

10/15 – Scottsdale, AZ – Showroom at Talking Stick Resort

10/16 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

10/17 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center

10/19 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

10/20 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

10/21 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

10/23 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s

10/27 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

10/29 – Clearwater, FL – Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

10/30 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando

10/31 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

11/2 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

11/3 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

11/5 – York, PA – Appell Center for the Performing Arts – Strand Theatre

11/7 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall

11/9 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

11/10 – Phoenixville, PA – Colonial Theatre

11/12 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

11/13 – New York, NY – Apollo Theater

11/14 – Beverly, MA – The Cabot

11/16 – Northampton, MA – Academy of Music

11/17 – Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater

11/19 – Huntington, NY – Paramount

11/20 – Albany, NY – Empire Live