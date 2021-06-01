The Psychedelic Furs Announces Fall 2021 Made of Rain Tour Dates

New wave band The Psychedelic Furs have announced the dates for their fall tour with plans to promote their album release from last year, Made of Rain, now that the pandemic restrictions are lifting. Most shows on the tour will feature former Spacehog frontman Royston Langston.
Initially announcing a November 13 show at the Apollo Theatre in NYC a few weeks ago, the band has now released dates for the rest of their shows. The tour will begin in the US with a performance at the Vogue in Indianapolis on September 15, followed by shows in Chicago, Milwaukee and Buffalo. The tour will then travel overseas to cities in the UK including Glascow, Liverpool and London before returning to the states for appearances in some Southern cities that include Austin, New Orleans and Orlando. The last leg of the tour travels back up the east coast through cities such as Charlotte, Atlantic City and Northampton before wrapping up at the Empire Live in Albany, NY on November 20.
Tickets for these shows go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. local time here, with some presales beginning earlier. Tickets for the Apollo Show are already available here.
The band released Made of Rain in May of 2020 with Cooking Vinyl, including singles such as “Don’t Believe,” “Come All Ye Faithful” and “Wrong Train.”
THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS – MADE OF RAIN TOUR 2021:
9/15 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue
9/16 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre
9/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest
9/19 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
9/27 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
9/28 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City
9/29 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3
10/01 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2
10/02 – Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy
10/03 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall
10/05 – Cambridge, UK – Cambridge Junction
10/15 – Scottsdale, AZ – Showroom at Talking Stick Resort
10/16 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
10/17 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center
10/19 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
10/20 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
10/21 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin
10/23 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s
10/27 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
10/29 – Clearwater, FL – Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
10/30 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando
10/31 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
11/2 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre
11/3 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
11/5 – York, PA – Appell Center for the Performing Arts – Strand Theatre
11/7 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall
11/9 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
11/10 – Phoenixville, PA – Colonial Theatre
11/12 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
11/13 – New York, NY – Apollo Theater
11/14 – Beverly, MA – The Cabot
11/16 – Northampton, MA – Academy of Music
11/17 – Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater
11/19 – Huntington, NY – Paramount
11/20 – Albany, NY – Empire Live