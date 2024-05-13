David Gilmour Announces Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News James Reed May 13th, 2024 - 2:03 PM

David Gilmour has confirmed a limited run of tour dates in the US in support of his new album, Luck and Strange.

Marking his first American performances after eight years, Gilmour will perform at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 29th and 30th, and at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 4th and 5th. According to a press release, these dates will mark Gilmour’s live performances in North America.

Tickets will go on sale to the starting Friday, May 17th at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster. There will also be a series of ticket pre-sales for members of Gilmour’s fan club (set for Wednesday, May 15th) and Chase Cardholders (set for Thursday, May 16th).

Gilmour will be joined a live group that includes Guy Pratt, bass and background vocals; Greg Phillinganes, keyboards; Rob Gentry, keyboards; Adam Betts, drums; Ben Worsley, guitar; Louise Marshall, background vocals; Hattie Webb, background vocals; and Charlie Webb, background vocals.

Along with the performances in the US, Gilmour has also confirmed concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall and Rome’s Circo Massimo to take place this autumn. Check out his updates tour schedule below, and get tickets to his upcoming tour dates here.

It all comes in support of Luck and Strange, Gilmour’s first new album in nine years, which is set for release on September 6th. As a preview, he released “The Piper’s Call” as the album’s first single.

David Gilmour 2024 Tour Dates:

09/27 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo

09/28 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo

09/29 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo

10/01 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo

10/02 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo

10/03 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo

10/09 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

10/10 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

10/11 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

10/12 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

10/14 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

10/15 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

11/04 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden