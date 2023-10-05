David Gilmour Retweets Promotion Of ‘The Dark Side Of Roger Waters’ Antisemitism Film

Home News Cait Stoddard October 5th, 2023 - 1:08 PM

According to consequence.net, artist David Gilmour has shared a documentary that allegedly details the alleged antisemitism from his former Pink Floyd bandmate Roger Waters. Gilmour retweeted a post about the documentary The Dark Side of Roger Waters, which is allegedly from the Campaign Against Antisemitism that produced the alleged documentary.

In the video, BBC journalist John Ware interviews Norbert Statchel, who was Waters’ former saxophonist and Bob Ezrin, the music producer who helped Pink Floyd’s The Wall. Both me allegedly recalled experiences in which Rogers allegedly said things that were allegedly antisemitic.

Statchel allegedly retold an alleged story about Rogers allegedly imitated an alleged poor Polish woman as an alleged reference to the alleged Jewish ancestors. In an another case Rogers allegedly expressed outrage at a restaurant that was serving what he allegedly deemed “Jew food.”

Erzin allegedly recalled Waters was allegedly describing Bryan Morrison, Pink Floyd’s manager at the time, as an alleged “fucking Jew.” Also the report allegedly discovered an alleged 2010 email where Waters allegedly suggests using alleged Jewish imagery and slurs as part of his alleged stage design for an alleged show.

Gilmour has made a comment when he allegedly reposted the video, but the artist has allegedly previously spoken out against Waters’ alleged antisemitic remarks.