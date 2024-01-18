Laura Jane Grace Shares Powerful New Single “Birds Talk Too”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 18th, 2024 - 12:27 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Polyvinyl Record Co. and Laura Jane Grace present “Birds Talk Too,” which is the latest single to be lifted from Grace’s highly anticipated new album, Hole In My Head, that will be released on February 16. When talking about the latest single, Grace says: “10 years ago I started getting tattooed by a Japanese tattoo artist named Gakkin. I traveled all around the world getting the work done literally starting with my feet and ending with getting my head tattooed in Amsterdam in July of 2022. At the end of our session, Gakkin gifted me a hand-painted Gretsch guitar, covered in beautiful, intricate, swirling design.”

The artist adds: “I took the guitar back to my hotel room and immediately wrote ‘Birds Talk Too’. The lyrical references are all Amsterdam: Schipol is the airport, Rookies is my favorite cannabis cafe and Champagne Haze is my favorite strain.”

Recorded at Native Sound in St. Louis, MO with David Beeman and mixed by Matt Allison, Hole In My Head is a showcase that features warm, ‘50s rock-influenced guitar riffs, killer lyrics, love letters to new surroundings, and thoughtful reflections on a punk life lived.

Grace’s commanding vocals are backed predominately by her performances on guitar and drums that are bolstered by Drive-By Truckers’s bassist Matt Patton, whose presence rounds out a full-band sound on over half the album.

