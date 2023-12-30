Laura Jane Grace Shares Statement In Support Of Palestine During Ongoing Gaza Conflict

Home News Jordan Rizo December 30th, 2023 - 1:25 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

I apologize to everyone who is upset & disappointed with me for not already publicly stating my opinion on what is happening in Gaza. For what it’s worth I unequivocally stand with Palestine — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) December 30, 2023

In a recent post, Laura Jane Grace from the rock band, Against Me, has publicly stated her stance on the ongoing tragedies happening in Gaza. In the post, Grace mentions that she apologizes for not speaking out sooner, but nonetheless, she shares her side. Utilizing her platform outside her music to voice something as important and significant as this, most definitely contributes to her fans’ adoration towards her.

On December 30, Grace took to platform X to express her opinion and revealed that she without a doubt, stands with Palestine. In this act, Grace is setting an impactful example to her younger Fans. That is, the musician is encouraging others to not be afraid and use their own voice, especially for something as delicate and significant as the events in Gaza. In her own words, it was clear that Grace felt sure about her decision to speak out as she states, “I unequivocally stand with Palestine”. Through the tone in her words, Grace makes it clear that she supports Palestine, and has no doubt about it.

As mentioned earlier, Grace apologizes for not speaking out sooner, and recognizes that some may be “upset” or “disappointed” with her, understanding her impact on others’ lives. Outside of her music, Grace has deeper effects on her younger fans that can admire her and potentially look up to her. Keeping that in mind, her decision to post her stance is empowering and directs individuals to educate themselves on worthy of attention news, and to use their voice.