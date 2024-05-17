Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Shares New Single “David and Goliath”

Home News Bella Rothman May 17th, 2024 - 8:22 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

The soul-rock band Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have just released a new single off their upcoming album “David and Goliath.” Their fourth studio album, South of Here, is set to come out June 28th.

The song reflects Rateliff’s inner dialogue and is an emotionally lyrical piece. He talks about changing from the person he used to be and finding a way to escape the things that internally hold him back. The raw and honest emotion in the song comes through to listeners.

Rateliff’s sings “These negative thoughts feel crazy/ but why should I even care/ I want to be different now.”

He has also further explained the meaning of tracks title which is a reference to tale about an underdog.

Rateliff says “Anxiety … the intense, excessive, and persistent worry and fear about everyday situations, feels to the person experiencing it as impossible of a battle as David slaying a giant.”

With The Night Sweats on piano and guitar the song has a grounded and consistent feel closing out with an electric guitar distorted riff. The rhythm captures a sense of defeat and discomfort in one’s self through a strong marching beat.

“David and Goliath” is the second release off the new album after their new song “Heartless.” Both songs tell intimate and personal stories of the singer’s thoughts and inner reflection creating further anticipation from fans that the remaining nine tracks will be equally as unconcealed.