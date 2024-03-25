My Morning Jacket & Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Announce Summer 2024 Co-Headlining U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 25th, 2024 - 1:12 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Kentucky-born rock band, My Morning Jacket, and folk-blues collaborative group, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, have teamed up and are going on tour this September 2024.

The “Eye to Eye” tour is a special co-headlining event with each band having a set of equal length. My Morning Jacket and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will be switching performance orders with each show. This tour will begin on September 10th in Wilmington, NC at Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park and will end on September 28th in Raleigh, NC at Coastal Credit Union Music Park. This tour will have eleven different stops across the United States.

Presale registration for the “Eye to Eye” tour is currently available at www.eyetoeyetour.com. These presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, March 26 at 10:00 am local time. Additional presales will continue throughout the week and the general on-sale begins on Friday, March 29 at 10:00 am local time. More information about tickets can be found at www.eyetoeyetour.com.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

SEPTEMBER

10 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

12 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

13 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

14 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

16 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

18 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

19 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

24 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

26 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

27 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

28 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park