Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Perform “National Anthem” For NBA Finals

Ronan Ruiz June 4th, 2023 - 4:38 PM

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats recently performed the National Anthem for the National Basketball Association Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat at Denver’s Ball Arena on June 1st. The group sang the Star Spangled Banner before a quiet, respectful audience, before being met with cheers midway through and in the final verses of the song. Watch the band’s live performance via the video below.