Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Perform “National Anthem” For NBA Finals

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats recently performed the National Anthem for the National Basketball Association Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat at Denver’s Ball Arena on June 1st. The group sang the Star Spangled Banner before a quiet, respectful audience, before being met with cheers midway through and in the final verses of the song. Watch the band’s live performance via the video below.
The performance of the National Anthem for the NBA Finals preceded the release of their latest EP, What If I. Originally announced in April, the album dropped on June 2nd, and features a variety of previously unreleased songs from the group, as well as a new song “Buy My Round” and the song “Slow Pace of Time” featuring Charlie Gabriel.