Charli XCX Debuts New Single “Everything Is Romantic” During Primavera Sound Set

Kayleigh Lycans June 2nd, 2024 - 4:58 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Superstar Charli XCX has recently debuted a new single “Everything is Romantic” during her set at Primavera Sound. This was the first stop in Charli XCX’s 2024 international tour. The debut was a glimpse into Charli’s sixth, and upcoming studio album named Brat, that is set to release June 7th, 2024. The album is said to be an ode to raves, a “love letter” to the rave culture that Charli XCX grew up and thrives in.

In March, Charli XCX released an A.G Cook edit of the song simply titled “Everything,” live from the Boiler Room. The Primavera Sound set was the first time the song was played and referred to as “Everything is Romantic.” The DJ glimpse into Charli’s next hit, was the best hint to the rave vibes that Brat will bring.

The rave inspired album Brat has already had a few singles released. The releases including, “Von Dutch,” “Club Classics,” “B2b” and star-studded “360” are all available to listen now.