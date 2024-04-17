Man Man Shares Striking New Single & Video For “Tastes Like Metal”

Home News Bella Rothman April 17th, 2024 - 6:45 PM

Man Man has just released a unique and eye catching new video to their song “Taste Like Metal” featuring several illustrations over the rock-indie song. The video begins and ends with words from the band commenting on how different substances effect their artwork and in life.

Man Man is set to release their latest album on June 7th Carrot On Strings which fans have been highly anticipating. So far, the alternative rock band has put out “Iguana” in March and have now followed with single “Taste Like Metal”.

The Man Man video was illustrated and directed by Joe Cappa and has a very eccentric concept for a video promoting a new song. It opens on a drawing of a soccer player that is being drawn by Billy Dufala and his decision to experiment with pouring different liquids onto his art. The video then spans several different drawings from lions, President Joe Biden, and even Mario smoking a blunt as he pours things such as beer and Red Bull onto the intricate artwork.

The song itself opens with an electronic spacey sound and proceeds to hit a sharp drum beat to kick off the catchy alternative rhythm. The lyrics explore understand reality and blurring the line between wrong and right.

Honus Honus, the bands lead singer, sings “And when it hits you/ You know it’s real/And when you fake it/It falls apart again/And when it’s fiction/It never heals/.”

Band member Ryan Kattner says “With a little luck, a time machine, and a more accessible band name and face, this song has the potential to be the minor radio hit that finally helps fulfill my dreams of making it big in Japan.”