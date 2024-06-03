Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Album MEGAN For June 2024 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard June 3rd, 2024 - 3:36 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to nme.com, Earlier today Megan Thee Stallion went on social media to announce she will be releasing an album titled MEGAN on June 28 through her independent label Hot Girl Productions. The upcoming album marks Stallion’s first album since her split with her former label 300 Entertainment. Although MEGAN’s track list has not be revealed, the album has been preceded by the three singles “Cobra,” “Hiss” and “Boa.”

“SURPRISE HOTTIESSSS!!!! My New Album “MEGAN” will be coming out JUNE 28 PRE-SAVE NOW!”

SURPRISE HOTTIESSSS!!!! My New Album “MEGAN” will be coming out JUNE 28 PRE-SAVE NOW! https://t.co/zPhkzh2hFS pic.twitter.com/dB28I5fvhW — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 3, 2024

The announcement of the upcoming album follows after Stallion was mentioned in Eminem’s new single, “Houdini.” On the track, Eminem referenced the artist’s 2020 shooting incident, which she was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez. In 2022, Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison and began serving his sentence the following August.