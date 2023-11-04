Megan Thee Stallion Shares Striking New Video For “Cobra”

Home News Caroline Carvalho November 4th, 2023 - 5:34 PM

According to Pitchfork, Megan Thee Stallion shares a new video for “Cobra.” Megan Thee Stallion wrote a message about this song, “Cobras exemplify courage and self-reliance. They stand tall and fierce in the face of challenges, teaching one to tap into their inner strength and rely on oneself to conquer their treats. Emulating the cobra helps one be more confident in the person they are within.”

The music video shows Megan Thee Stallion crawling out of a snake’s mouth, peeling off a layer of her skin, and performing a dance routine to a guitar solo. This video is produced by Bankroll Got It, Derrick Milano, and Shawn “Source” Jarrett. The track “Cobra” by Megan Thee Stallion delves into the realms of depression, self-value, and endurance. Megan unveils her personal hardships in the initial verse, revealing that despite her accomplishments, she battles profound sadness and even contemplates self-inflicted harm. She articulates her sense of isolation and neglect from loved ones during her most vulnerable moments. The phrase “How can somebody so fortunate entertain thoughts of self-harm?” accentuates the stark contrast between her outward triumphs and inner struggles.In “Cobra,” Megan Thee Stallion unveils a side of herself that is both vulnerable and unyielding. She refuses to let negativity shape her, embracing her strength and sensuality to assert dominance over her emotions and those who exacerbate her despair. This song is a testament to her ability to confront her inner struggles and find empowerment within them. Megan Thee Stallion has headlined at an All-women lineup at Twitchcon Party last year in 2022. The inclusion of only women in this lineup aligns with Stallion’s dedication to fostering unity and support among women.

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz



