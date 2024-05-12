Megan Thee Stallion Shares Vivid New Single & Video “Boa”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans May 12th, 2024 - 2:34 PM

Megan Thee Stallion has just released the single and music video “Boa.” It features Megan Thee Stallion as a video game character that kills players the way they die in the game. The extremely colorful and creative production highlights the song’s theme of others’ “times being up.” While also making Stallion the mind behind the game itself, the one in control. With the sounds of ticking clocks, video game ambiance and a mixture of pure hip-hop. “Boa” creates an atmosphere that is classic to Megan The Stallions’ sophisticated and playful style.

The release of this song is one of many in a recent string of snake-themed projects. Megan Thee Stallion has recently released “Hiss” in the same vein. Though recently sued by a former cameraman for a hostile work environment, Stallion has big plans for her future in music. These songs are just in time for Megan Thee Stallion’s tour, starting May 14th, called Hot Girl Summer.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz