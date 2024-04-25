Megan Thee Stallion Sued By Former Cameraman For Alleged Hostile Work Environment

Home News Morgan Schmitz April 25th, 2024 - 7:24 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Megan Thee Stallion is facing legal action from one of her former employees. Emilio Garcia worked as a cameraman for the artist from 2018-2023, and is claiming that he faced a hostile work environment during his tenure with the artist.

According to the complaint filed with a California court, the unprofessional behavior began in June of 2022. Garcia claims that he was subjected to being a firsthand witness of inappropriate behavior of a sexual nature while on tour abroad with Megan Thee Stallion. He was told to not disclose any of what he saw, and was allegedly insulted by the artist as well.

Ron Zambrano, legal representative for Garcia issued the following statement: “Megan just needs to pay our client what he’s due, own up to her behavior and quit this sort of sexual harassment and fat shaming conduct. Emilio should never have been put in a position of having to be in the vehicle with her while she had sex with another woman. ‘Inappropriate’ is putting it lightly. Exposing this behavior to employees is definitely illegal.”

Megan’s legal team replied with “This is an employment claim for money—with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her. We will deal with this in court.”

Pitchfork has the story here.