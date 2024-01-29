Megan Thee Stallion Shares Confident New Single “Hiss”

Home News James Reed January 29th, 2024 - 7:09 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Megan Thee Stallion has released a dominant new single titled ‘Hiss’. Check it out below.

Shared today (January 26), the new track appears as the newest addition to the rapper’s ongoing chain of snake-themed songs following the release of ‘Cobra’ last year.

With ‘Hiss’, Megan Thee Stallion challenges the critics, using the track to show off her confidence and ability to refuse to give any attention to those trying to drag her down.

“I just want to kick this shit off by saying fuck y’all,” she says at the start of the track. “I ain’t gotta clear my name on a muthafuckin’ thing. Every time I get mentioned, one of y’all bitch ass n****s get 24 hours of attention. I’m finna get this shit off my chest and lay it to rest. Let’s go!”

“Hiss” is a song with an attitude; it carries a sassy tone and Thee says that her fans are there for it. “got these n***as so obsessed (Damn) My pussy so famous, might get managed by Kris Jenner next.” Surprisingly, it mentions the Bible and how people have no faith in other people. “All you bitches is weak on the Bible // Taking shit from where no one can find you”. The lyrics go faster as Stallion sings about how unstoppable she is, and she takes no responses from anyone. She’s the heroine of her own story; she sings about independence. “Every chance you get // bet yo weak ass won’t address me”.

She takes the role of a snake in the song, hence the title. “These n*** don’t like me // cause they don’t know I’m on they neck”. Stallion boasts about media exposure and how she is against fake news. “Y’all goody ass hoes look so dumb every time y’all celebrate fake news…I don’t give a fuck what y’all make trend. Bitch I still win”. She says that bloggers get paid to lie despite not being paid for it and that she’s above the law. “I can’t let none of you raggedy bitches think that y’all my equal.”. The song ends with Stallion encouraging prisoners to download Jpay to respond to her.