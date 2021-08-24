Caribou Spotlights Dogs in New Music Video for “You Can Do It”

Home News Alison Alber August 24th, 2021 - 4:53 PM

Electronic act Caribou shared his new video for his song “You Can Do It.” Now, if there was a perfect video for dog lovers, this might be it. Just four minutes of happy dogs running around and living their best life. Caribou will soon be hitting the road in his upcoming fall tour, starting on November 15th in Los Angeles, CA, and concluding next year on February 21st in Portland, OR.

In 2020 Dan Snaith, who is known for his fresh dance beats, released his first new album in fife years under his moniker, Suddenly. Mxdwn album reviewer, Joseph Shigematsu says about the dance artist’s latest album is “full of great ideas and well-executed songs.” He continues, “At the core, it is advanced production focused on a fun, low-stakes dance record. Emotional yet light, technical yet uncomplicated, Snaith, as Caribou pulls together the best parts from a wide variety of genres and music ideas, creating a must listen project.”

With Caribou’s newest release, the artist shows once again how he can take something simple like the repetition of “You can do it” and mix it with a beat in a highly sophisticated way. It probably is impossible to count how many time the sentence is said throughout the song. As with every constant repetition of a word or sentence, it eventually ends up being an unrecognizable mush, yet it still feels like a song full of positivity and feel-good vibes. The lovely video accompanying the song highlights these vibes perfectly. It almost seems like the dogs are vibing with the song as well. Positive affirmations all around. The cover art for his newest release also goes in harmony with the track, especially the beautiful little flowers.