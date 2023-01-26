Detroit’s Movement Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Underworld, Caribou, Moodymann and More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 26th, 2023 - 3:46 PM

Today the producers of the Movement Music Festival have announced years lineup which includes the festival debut from the electronic music band Underworld. The event has been deeply dedicated to bringing a completely original experience to Detroit, with a focus on showcasing authentic and diverse lineups that provide an experience that is about the music and culture.

Also performing will be Caribou, Carl Craig, Charlotte De Witte, Chris Liebung, Derrick Carter, Mark Farina, DJ Minx, DJ Seinfeld, Dom Dolla, John Summit, Ell Minus and Fjaak.

Giorgia Angiuli, Green Velvet, KlangKuenstler, LSDXOXO, Masters At Work, MoodyMann, Robert Hood, SPFDJ, Surgeon and TSHA will be performing as well.

Each year on Memorial Day weekend people from across the globe gather in the birthplace of Techno to celebrate the heritage of Detroit and its musical influence over countless generations. Movement Music Festival is one of the longest running dance music events in the world, committed to showcasing authentic electronic music and providing an experience unlike any other.

The Movement Music Festival will place on May 27 – 29 at Detroit’s Hart Plaza. For more information visit movementfestival.com