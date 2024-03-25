Charli XCX Announces Summer 2024 International Tour Dates

Home News James Reed March 25th, 2024 - 2:27 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

Charli XCX has announced a handful of 2024 tour dates in support of her upcoming album, Brat. As of now, the slate of shows includes four live concerts and three DJ nights dubbed “Partygirl.”

Kicking off with Charli’s set at Primavera Sound Barcelona, the outing will also feature concerts in New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles. The DJ sets will take place in London, Mexico City, and São Paulo. Tickets are currently on sale via Charli XCX’s official website.

Charli XCX has teased that the forthcoming record will arrive this summer, although an exact release date, tracklist and album cover have yet to be officially revealed or announced. The album is set to includes her recent single, “Von Dutch.” Charli also recently guested on the title track for A. G. Cook’s upcoming album. Her last studio album, Crash, was released back in March 2022.

She also performed a tribute to the late SOPHIE at Billboard’s Women In Music Awards. It was also reported that she was working on music with The 1975’s George Daniel.

Charli XCX 2024 Tour Dates:

06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Barcelona

06/07 – London, UK @ Here at Outernet ^

06/11 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center

06/12 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

06/19 – Mexico City, MX @ LooLoo Studio ^

06/22 – São Paulo, BR @ Zig Club ^

^ = DJ set