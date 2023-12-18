Solid Sound Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Jason Isbell, Wilco, Water From Your Eyes & More

Home News Cait Stoddard December 18th, 2023 - 12:07 PM

Wilco’s beloved Solid Sound Festival takes place June 28-30 at MASS MoCA in North Adams, MA. and today the festival announces its 2024 lineup. There are few festivals that measure up to the event’s diverse and surprising programming and the 2024 lineup only certifies that commitment. 3-day weekend passes are on sale now. This year’s musical lineup features Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Dry Cleaning, Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets, Wednesday, Horsegirl, Ratboys, Water From Your Eyes, and many more.

As in festivals past, it would not be Solid Sound if it did not feature multiple headline sets from Wilco alongside band members’s various independent and solo projects. Additionally, Solid Sound continues to offer some of the most unique non-musical programming at any festival, like a live presentation of Hrishikesh Hirway’s acclaimed Song Exploder podcast, John Hodgman’s Comedy Cabaret, live painting from legend Steve Keene, and a variety of Substack Pop Up Interviews

From rock, jazz, indie, and experimental artists to screenprinting demos, pop-up record stores, children’s programming and more, Solid Sound aims to delight the curious in the exceptional setting of MASS MoCA. The expansive galleries of the museum will feature temporary exhibitions from Laurie Anderson, Osman Khan, Elle Pérez, Amy Yoes, and Jason Moran alongside beloved long-term loan exhibitions from Louise Bourgeois, James Turrell, Sol Lewitt and more.

